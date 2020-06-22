All apartments in Bozeman
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:18 AM

476 Enterprise Boulevard Unit 217 - 1

476 Enterprise Boulevard · (406) 600-1628
Location

476 Enterprise Boulevard, Bozeman, MT 59718

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
lobby
Fully furnished professionally designed luxury condo available for short-term leasing. Condo makes for a great executive suite, corporate housing, short-term relocation stay, or long-term vacation suite. The condo is well appointed with everything you need to move in. Bring a suitcase and personal belongings and you are ready to live the Bozeman Lifestyle.

The efficient floor plan is accented with huge Euro style windows and doors that open to a private sunny south-facing balcony with views of the Gallatin Mountains.

The condo features an open kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless fixtures, and appliances. The high-top dining bar transitions into the comfortable living room with a smart TV and internet ready to go. An adjustable stand-up desk is out of the way but ready for work as needed. The bedroom features a walk in closet that hides a transition into a storage and utility room with a European style stackable washer/dryer combo. The bathroom features a lighted mirror and walk-in shower.

Rent is all inclusive with utilities, internet, and gym included.
Lease terms: $2,150.00 for 6 months or more or $2,900.00 month to month
The Talbach Condominiums are professionally designed suites with contemporary finishes. Residents enjoy covered and assigned parking. A welcoming lobby greats residents with a comfortable waiting area and indoor mailboxes. Secure doors with a code pad and call box limit outside traffic. There is an elevator or take the stairs to get those extra steps in for the day. The building features 2 gyms so there is always one close to your unit.

The location is the best of both worlds. 10 minutes to downtown, 10 minutes to the mountains. Restaurants, shopping, and shows are minutes away downtown. Hyalite Canyon is within the scenic views from your balcony. Outdoor activities are minutes away and include, hiking, biking, skiing, fishing, boating, camping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

