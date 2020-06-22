476 Enterprise Boulevard Unit 217 - 1

Amenities

Fully furnished professionally designed luxury condo available for short-term leasing. Condo makes for a great executive suite, corporate housing, short-term relocation stay, or long-term vacation suite. The condo is well appointed with everything you need to move in. Bring a suitcase and personal belongings and you are ready to live the Bozeman Lifestyle.



The efficient floor plan is accented with huge Euro style windows and doors that open to a private sunny south-facing balcony with views of the Gallatin Mountains.



The condo features an open kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless fixtures, and appliances. The high-top dining bar transitions into the comfortable living room with a smart TV and internet ready to go. An adjustable stand-up desk is out of the way but ready for work as needed. The bedroom features a walk in closet that hides a transition into a storage and utility room with a European style stackable washer/dryer combo. The bathroom features a lighted mirror and walk-in shower.



Rent is all inclusive with utilities, internet, and gym included.

Lease terms: $2,150.00 for 6 months or more or $2,900.00 month to month

The Talbach Condominiums are professionally designed suites with contemporary finishes. Residents enjoy covered and assigned parking. A welcoming lobby greats residents with a comfortable waiting area and indoor mailboxes. Secure doors with a code pad and call box limit outside traffic. There is an elevator or take the stairs to get those extra steps in for the day. The building features 2 gyms so there is always one close to your unit.



The location is the best of both worlds. 10 minutes to downtown, 10 minutes to the mountains. Restaurants, shopping, and shows are minutes away downtown. Hyalite Canyon is within the scenic views from your balcony. Outdoor activities are minutes away and include, hiking, biking, skiing, fishing, boating, camping.