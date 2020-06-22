All apartments in Bozeman
360 Enterprise Blvd - 16

360 Enterprise Boulevard · (406) 577-1477
Location

360 Enterprise Boulevard, Bozeman, MT 59718

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Available Soon! 2 3rd Floor Units

Introducing the solution to your housing desires. The Flats at Meadow Creek! The complex consists of 3, 18-unit buildings, architecturally designed, that create a wonderful communal feel.

2br/2bath, 1000sf unit. Washer/dryer included, wonderful views, and off street parking for residents.

This project is located just South of Oracle. Walk to work, just minutes to the MSU campus. Quick access to Bozeman's main artery; 19th Ave. Open space to the East and West creates a great open feel.

Rent is $1350.00 a month. Water/sewer/garbage are included. Tenant is responsible for their own electric. No need to worry about snow removal or lawn care. We'll take care of it for you. Renter's Insurance is required.

Lease term is one year. No Pets. No smoking.

This project is proudly being offered by Platinum Property Management. Call our office M-F 8-5 to find out more details!

Applications are submitted online by going to www.platinumbozeman.com

**Photos may be of a similar unit**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

