360 Enterprise Blvd - 16

Available Soon! 2 3rd Floor Units



Introducing the solution to your housing desires. The Flats at Meadow Creek! The complex consists of 3, 18-unit buildings, architecturally designed, that create a wonderful communal feel.



2br/2bath, 1000sf unit. Washer/dryer included, wonderful views, and off street parking for residents.



This project is located just South of Oracle. Walk to work, just minutes to the MSU campus. Quick access to Bozeman's main artery; 19th Ave. Open space to the East and West creates a great open feel.



Rent is $1350.00 a month. Water/sewer/garbage are included. Tenant is responsible for their own electric. No need to worry about snow removal or lawn care. We'll take care of it for you. Renter's Insurance is required.



Lease term is one year. No Pets. No smoking.



This project is proudly being offered by Platinum Property Management. Call our office M-F 8-5 to find out more details!



Applications are submitted online by going to www.platinumbozeman.com



**Photos may be of a similar unit**