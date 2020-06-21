350 Water Lily - 13

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Introducing the solution to your housing desires. Located just behind Billion, this 16 unit complex has a beautiful view of the Bridger's across the field to the east! One first floor unit available mid February. ****Pictures may be of a similar unit**** Each unit is 2br/2bath, 1037sf unit. Washer/dryer included, wonderful views, off street parking for residents, and an outdoor storage unit for each apartment. Quick access to one of Bozeman's main arteries; W Main/Huffine. Open space to the East creates a great open feel.



**Multiple units coming available**



Rent is $1350.00 a month. Water/sewer/garbage are included in the rent. Each unit will be responsible for their own electric. There is no gas in the units. No need to worry about snow removal or lawn care. We'll take care of it for you. **Leases must start immediately upon approval** Lease term is one year and will renew annually.



Dogs possible with additional $500 deposit per pet and $50/mo in pet rent. No more than 2 dogs allowed. Dogs must be non-aggressive breeds. No smoking. No cats.



This property is proudly being offered by Platinum Property Management. Call our office M-F 8-5 to find out more details. Applications can be submitted online by going to www.platinumbozeman.com.