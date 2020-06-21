All apartments in Bozeman
Bozeman, MT
350 Water Lily - 13
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

350 Water Lily - 13

350 Water Lily Drive · (406) 577-1477
Location

350 Water Lily Drive, Bozeman, MT 59718

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1037 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Introducing the solution to your housing desires. Located just behind Billion, this 16 unit complex has a beautiful view of the Bridger's across the field to the east! One first floor unit available mid February. ****Pictures may be of a similar unit**** Each unit is 2br/2bath, 1037sf unit. Washer/dryer included, wonderful views, off street parking for residents, and an outdoor storage unit for each apartment. Quick access to one of Bozeman's main arteries; W Main/Huffine. Open space to the East creates a great open feel.

**Multiple units coming available**

Rent is $1350.00 a month. Water/sewer/garbage are included in the rent. Each unit will be responsible for their own electric. There is no gas in the units. No need to worry about snow removal or lawn care. We'll take care of it for you. **Leases must start immediately upon approval** Lease term is one year and will renew annually.

Dogs possible with additional $500 deposit per pet and $50/mo in pet rent. No more than 2 dogs allowed. Dogs must be non-aggressive breeds. No smoking. No cats.

This property is proudly being offered by Platinum Property Management. Call our office M-F 8-5 to find out more details. Applications can be submitted online by going to www.platinumbozeman.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 Water Lily - 13 have any available units?
350 Water Lily - 13 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 350 Water Lily - 13 currently offering any rent specials?
350 Water Lily - 13 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 Water Lily - 13 pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 Water Lily - 13 is pet friendly.
Does 350 Water Lily - 13 offer parking?
Yes, 350 Water Lily - 13 does offer parking.
Does 350 Water Lily - 13 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 Water Lily - 13 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 Water Lily - 13 have a pool?
No, 350 Water Lily - 13 does not have a pool.
Does 350 Water Lily - 13 have accessible units?
No, 350 Water Lily - 13 does not have accessible units.
Does 350 Water Lily - 13 have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 Water Lily - 13 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 350 Water Lily - 13 have units with air conditioning?
No, 350 Water Lily - 13 does not have units with air conditioning.
