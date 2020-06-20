Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym bbq/grill yoga

3266 North 27th Avenue - 107 Available 07/10/20 Gorgeous Brand New ADA Corner Unit - 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathrooms - This Timberline unit offers another luxury option:

• ADA Compliant Unit

• Approx. 1032 Sq. Ft.

• Generous Bedroom Closets

• One Bathroom

• Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen

• Custom Cabinetry

• Quartz Countertops

• Stainless Steel Appliances

• Garbage Disposal

• LVT Wood-Tone Flooring

• Private Covered Patio/Deck

• Extensive Windows

• Exterior Storage Closet

• Washer/Dryer in each Unit

• Air Conditioning located in the living room, dining and kitchen area

• Stainless Steel Appliances

• Elegant Cabinets

• Engineered for Sound Suppression

• Appealing Soft Contemporary Design

• Pet Friendly

• Expansive Mountain Views



Luxury Urban Living | Bozeman’s Newest Apartment Community

Beautifully appointed, Creekside offers a relaxing setting with a sense of community. Oversized windows in the living areas and bedrooms afford breathtaking panoramic views of the Bridger Mountain Range and Spanish Peaks.



These pet friendly, deluxe apartments are constructed with the highest quality, care and attention to detail. Residences include exceptional LVT wood tone flooring, beautifully designed cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, advanced sound suppression systems, and large storage closets for every apartment, as well as additional on site mini storage buildings.



Our rich outdoor landscaping includes several entertainment/BBQ areas, a dog agility course, park settings, and a natural creek, alongside the integrated hiking trail, which connects to the Bozeman Trail System. Our community also features a fully equipped gym with Life Fitness exercise equipment.



Creekside is just a few minutes from Downtown Bozeman, where visitors and locals alike are amazed by the sheer number of incredible dining options, from classic casual eateries, to upscale restaurants with in-house mixologists and chefs from around the world. Located a convenient 10 minutes from Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, travel while living at Creekside is made easy.



The Gallatin Valley delivers an exceptional lifestyle, offering great outdoor adventures, music, entertainment and more.



Free Amenities For All Creekside Residents:



• Fully Equipped Gym With Life Fitness Exercise Equipment

• Convenient Storage Closets For Every Unit

• BBQ/Picnic Area in Courtyard of Each Building

• Blueline Free Bus Stop a Block Away

• Dog Agility Course (Play Area/2018)

• Yoga Studio: Phase 2 (Construction Begins Spring/2018)



Please take a look at the website where you can NOW take a virtual tour at



www.CreeksideMT.net



(RLNE3585533)