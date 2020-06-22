Amenities

3234 North 27th Avenue - 101 Available 07/10/20 Summit Units: 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms - SUMMIT UNITS:



Summit Units: 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms

Summit units offer the most generous floorplan:



• Generous Walk-in Master Bedroom Closet

• Two Bathrooms

• Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen

• Custom Cabinetry

• Quartz Countertops

• Stainless Steel Appliances

• LVT Wood-Tone Flooring

• Private Covered Patio/Deck

• Large Exterior Storage Room

• Washer/Dryer in each Unit

• Air Conditioning located in the living room, dining and kitchen area

• Appealing Soft Contemporary Design

• Expansive Mountain Views

• No Common Walls



Luxury Urban Living | Bozeman's Newest Apartment Community

3266 N. 27th Ave. Bozeman, MT 59718 | Leasing Office

Beautifully Appointed, Creekside offers a relaxing setting with a sense of community. Oversized windows in the living areas and bedrooms afford breathtaking panoramic views of the Bridger Mountain Range and Spanish Peaks.



These pet friendly, deluxe apartments are constructed with the highest quality, care and attention to detail. Residences include exceptional LVT wood tone flooring, beautifully designed cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, advanced sound suppression systems, and large storage closets for every apartment, as well as additional on site mini storage buildings available for rent. Penthouse apartments feature 10 foot high ceilings, with contemporary brushed steel ceiling fans, and fantastic mountain views.



Our rich outdoor landscaping includes several entertainment/BBQ areas, a dog agility course, park settings, and a natural creek, alongside the integrated hiking trail, which connects to the Bozeman Trail System. Our community also features bike stations and a dog spa with self service wash stations, two fully equipped gyms with Life Fitness exercise equipment.



Creekside is just a few minutes from Downtown Bozeman, where visitors and locals alike are amazed by the sheer number of incredible dining options, from classic casual eateries, to upscale restaurants with in-house mixologists and chefs from around the world. Located a convenient 10 minutes from Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, travel while living at Creekside is made easy.



The Gallatin Valley delivers an exceptional lifestyle, offering great outdoor adventures, music, entertainment and more.



-Creekside offers lighting fast fiber optic high speed wireless internet service at 300 Mbps.



Free Amenities For All Creekside Residents:



• Fully Equipped Gym With Life Fitness Exercise Equipment –Highest Commercial Quality

• Convenient Storage Closets For Every Unit

• BBQ/Picnic Area in Courtyard of Each Building

• Bicycle Service Station by Entry to City Trail System

• Streamline Free Bus Stop a Block Away

• Dog Agility Course (Play Area)

• Enclosed Dog Spa

• Extensive landscaping

• Pet Friendly



