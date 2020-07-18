3026 West Villard Unit 2D

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Ground Level 2 Bedroom Condo - This is a ground level 2 bedroom condo in a fantastic location. 2 bedrooms, tons of closet space and two full baths. There is a nice patio right on the common corridor, and a one car detached garage.



No Smoking or Pets allowed. Sorry, this is not negotiable.



Please respect our tenants policy and do not approach the building without a scheduled appointment with Minnick Management.



Minnick Management Inc. runs a credit and criminal background check on all applicants over the age of 18. In addition we look into rental history and call current/previous landlords. If you do not have credit or low credit, Minnick may ask for a co-signer. Also if you do not have rental history, you will automatically need a co-signer. Our rental application, along with the co-signer application is on our website, under the tab of 'Tenant.' If you should have any questions please give us a call at 406-556-7187.



