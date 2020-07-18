All apartments in Bozeman
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3026 West Villard Unit 2D

3026 West Villard Street · (406) 556-7187
Location

3026 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT 59718

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3026 West Villard Unit 2D · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ground Level 2 Bedroom Condo - This is a ground level 2 bedroom condo in a fantastic location. 2 bedrooms, tons of closet space and two full baths. There is a nice patio right on the common corridor, and a one car detached garage.

No Smoking or Pets allowed. Sorry, this is not negotiable.

Please respect our tenants policy and do not approach the building without a scheduled appointment with Minnick Management.

Minnick Management Inc. runs a credit and criminal background check on all applicants over the age of 18. In addition we look into rental history and call current/previous landlords. If you do not have credit or low credit, Minnick may ask for a co-signer. Also if you do not have rental history, you will automatically need a co-signer. Our rental application, along with the co-signer application is on our website, under the tab of 'Tenant.' If you should have any questions please give us a call at 406-556-7187.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5905946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3026 West Villard Unit 2D have any available units?
3026 West Villard Unit 2D has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3026 West Villard Unit 2D currently offering any rent specials?
3026 West Villard Unit 2D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3026 West Villard Unit 2D pet-friendly?
No, 3026 West Villard Unit 2D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bozeman.
Does 3026 West Villard Unit 2D offer parking?
Yes, 3026 West Villard Unit 2D offers parking.
Does 3026 West Villard Unit 2D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3026 West Villard Unit 2D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3026 West Villard Unit 2D have a pool?
No, 3026 West Villard Unit 2D does not have a pool.
Does 3026 West Villard Unit 2D have accessible units?
No, 3026 West Villard Unit 2D does not have accessible units.
Does 3026 West Villard Unit 2D have units with dishwashers?
No, 3026 West Villard Unit 2D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3026 West Villard Unit 2D have units with air conditioning?
No, 3026 West Villard Unit 2D does not have units with air conditioning.
