2796 Catalyst Street - B
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:12 AM

2796 Catalyst Street - B

2796 Catalyst Street · (406) 577-1470
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2796 Catalyst Street, Bozeman, MT 59718

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,000

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully well maintained 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome. This unit has a spacious downstairs with newer appliances. Brand new high end flooring throughout. 2 car attached garage. Walk to Target and Costco. Home is situated in an area with parks all around. 1 pet negotiable with additional deposit of $500, $35 pet rent and good references. Sorry no cosigners allowed. Washer/Dryer in unit. Included in rent is water/sewer. Tenant is responsible for snow removal, lawn care, trash, electric and gas. Photos are of a similar unit

Property professionally Managed by Legacy Properties LLC. Apply here: www.bozemanlegacy.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2796 Catalyst Street - B have any available units?
2796 Catalyst Street - B has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2796 Catalyst Street - B have?
Some of 2796 Catalyst Street - B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2796 Catalyst Street - B currently offering any rent specials?
2796 Catalyst Street - B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2796 Catalyst Street - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2796 Catalyst Street - B is pet friendly.
Does 2796 Catalyst Street - B offer parking?
Yes, 2796 Catalyst Street - B does offer parking.
Does 2796 Catalyst Street - B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2796 Catalyst Street - B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2796 Catalyst Street - B have a pool?
No, 2796 Catalyst Street - B does not have a pool.
Does 2796 Catalyst Street - B have accessible units?
No, 2796 Catalyst Street - B does not have accessible units.
Does 2796 Catalyst Street - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2796 Catalyst Street - B has units with dishwashers.
Does 2796 Catalyst Street - B have units with air conditioning?
No, 2796 Catalyst Street - B does not have units with air conditioning.
