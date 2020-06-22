2796 Catalyst Street - B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully well maintained 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome. This unit has a spacious downstairs with newer appliances. Brand new high end flooring throughout. 2 car attached garage. Walk to Target and Costco. Home is situated in an area with parks all around. 1 pet negotiable with additional deposit of $500, $35 pet rent and good references. Sorry no cosigners allowed. Washer/Dryer in unit. Included in rent is water/sewer. Tenant is responsible for snow removal, lawn care, trash, electric and gas. Photos are of a similar unit



Property professionally Managed by Legacy Properties LLC. Apply here: www.bozemanlegacy.com