2760 Catalyst Street - A

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully well maintained 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome. This unit has a spacious downstairs with newer appliances. Brand new carpet upstairs. 2 car attached garage. Walk to Target and Costco. Home is situated in an area with parks all around. 1 pet negotiable with additional deposit of $500, $35.00 pet rent and good references. Sorry no cosigners allowed. Washer/Dryer hookups. Included in rent is water/sewer. Tenant is responsible for snow removal, lawn care, trash, electric and gas.

Photos are of a similar unit