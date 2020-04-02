945 4th Street

Amenities

Two Bedroom Single Family Home East of Missoula (West Riverside) - This adorable two bedroom, one bathroom home is located in West Riverside. It features a large kitchen, washer and dryer hookups, a garaged and a fenced in yard that is full of foliage. There is some extra storage available in the garage as well.

Garbage, water, and sewer are included for a $30 CAM Fee each month. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities.

Pets may be considered with references and additional deposit.



