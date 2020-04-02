All apartments in Bonner-West Riverside
945 4th Street
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:56 PM

945 4th Street

945 4th Street · (406) 728-2332 ext. 117
Location

945 4th Street, Bonner-West Riverside, MT 59802

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 945 4th Street · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 822 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two Bedroom Single Family Home East of Missoula (West Riverside) - This adorable two bedroom, one bathroom home is located in West Riverside. It features a large kitchen, washer and dryer hookups, a garaged and a fenced in yard that is full of foliage. There is some extra storage available in the garage as well.
Garbage, water, and sewer are included for a $30 CAM Fee each month. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities.
Pets may be considered with references and additional deposit.

** Please contact our office directly for showings. phone: (406) 728-2332, Website: www.adeapm.com **

** All ADEA Property Management Co. rentals are non-smoking units and you must be at least 25 feet from the building to smoke. ADEA Property Management also requires liability insurance at $9.50 per month charged with the rent. All ADEA Property Management Co. units do not allow pets unless otherwise stated. We strive to have accurate photos of our units but please note that the photos may be different than the actual unit. **

(RLNE2706558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

