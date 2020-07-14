All apartments in Billings
Brush Meadow
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:04 PM

Brush Meadow

1203 Lake Elmo Dr · (406) 213-7051
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1203 Lake Elmo Dr, Billings, MT 59105
Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit C205 · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

Unit A302 · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit C203 · Avail. now

$1,029

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Unit B207 · Avail. now

$1,029

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1154 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brush Meadow.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
oven
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
Experience a great community in the up and coming Heights neighborhood. Brush Meadows Apartments is near to everything you need including shopping, restaurants, beautiful parks, and more. Our community is just a short trip to Billings Logan International Airport, Montana State University, Rocky Mountain College and Downtown Billings.

Choose from our spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes with open floor plans and private patio or balcony. As a resident, you’ll enjoy our community basketball court and playground as well as garages and covered parking available.

Everything you need at a price you can afford makes Brush Meadows Apartments the perfect place to live. Find out more and let us help you find your new home today!

* We offer affordable housing. Income qualifications apply at our affordable tax credit community. Some restrictions apply.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $99-$400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Carport: Included in rent, Garage: $50. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Brush Meadow have any available units?
Brush Meadow has 4 units available starting at $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Brush Meadow have?
Some of Brush Meadow's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brush Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
Brush Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brush Meadow pet-friendly?
Yes, Brush Meadow is pet friendly.
Does Brush Meadow offer parking?
Yes, Brush Meadow offers parking.
Does Brush Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, Brush Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Brush Meadow have a pool?
No, Brush Meadow does not have a pool.
Does Brush Meadow have accessible units?
No, Brush Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does Brush Meadow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brush Meadow has units with dishwashers.
Does Brush Meadow have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Brush Meadow has units with air conditioning.

