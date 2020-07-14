Brush Meadow.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning w/d hookup ceiling fan oven range Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage cats allowed dogs allowed gym on-site laundry pet friendly carport

Experience a great community in the up and coming Heights neighborhood. Brush Meadows Apartments is near to everything you need including shopping, restaurants, beautiful parks, and more. Our community is just a short trip to Billings Logan International Airport, Montana State University, Rocky Mountain College and Downtown Billings.



Choose from our spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes with open floor plans and private patio or balcony. As a resident, you’ll enjoy our community basketball court and playground as well as garages and covered parking available.



Everything you need at a price you can afford makes Brush Meadows Apartments the perfect place to live. Find out more and let us help you find your new home today!



* We offer affordable housing. Income qualifications apply at our affordable tax credit community. Some restrictions apply.