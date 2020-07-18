All apartments in Billings
741 Avenue C.
741 Avenue C

741 Avenue C · (406) 252-1100
Location

741 Avenue C, Billings, MT 59102
Terry

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 741 Avenue C · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3459660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 741 Avenue C have any available units?
741 Avenue C has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 741 Avenue C currently offering any rent specials?
741 Avenue C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 Avenue C pet-friendly?
No, 741 Avenue C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Billings.
Does 741 Avenue C offer parking?
No, 741 Avenue C does not offer parking.
Does 741 Avenue C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 741 Avenue C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 Avenue C have a pool?
No, 741 Avenue C does not have a pool.
Does 741 Avenue C have accessible units?
No, 741 Avenue C does not have accessible units.
Does 741 Avenue C have units with dishwashers?
No, 741 Avenue C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 741 Avenue C have units with air conditioning?
No, 741 Avenue C does not have units with air conditioning.

