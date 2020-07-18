Sign Up
Home
/
Billings, MT
/
741 Avenue C
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
741 Avenue C
741 Avenue C
·
(406) 252-1100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
741 Avenue C, Billings, MT 59102
Terry
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
3 Bedrooms
Unit 741 Avenue C · Avail. now
$1,400
3 Bed · 2 Bath
Report This Listing
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3459660)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 741 Avenue C have any available units?
741 Avenue C has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 741 Avenue C currently offering any rent specials?
741 Avenue C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 Avenue C pet-friendly?
No, 741 Avenue C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Billings
.
Does 741 Avenue C offer parking?
No, 741 Avenue C does not offer parking.
Does 741 Avenue C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 741 Avenue C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 Avenue C have a pool?
No, 741 Avenue C does not have a pool.
Does 741 Avenue C have accessible units?
No, 741 Avenue C does not have accessible units.
Does 741 Avenue C have units with dishwashers?
No, 741 Avenue C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 741 Avenue C have units with air conditioning?
No, 741 Avenue C does not have units with air conditioning.
