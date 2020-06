540 Park Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage sauna

Desirable Area, Close to Hospitals and Downtown - Property Id: 254964



Close to hospital and downtown. Updated 4 bed 3 bath. Open floor plan, great for entertaining. Nice southern exposed windows upstairs and down. Wetbar downstairs with fridge and dishwasher. Two laundry room areas, one in master bathroom. Sauna. Walkout basement to fully fenced yard. Single garage with extra large driveway for parking. Option Non furnished for $2,200/month.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254964

Property Id 254964



(RLNE5682413)