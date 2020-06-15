All apartments in Billings
3510 6th Ave S
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:52 AM

3510 6th Ave S

3510 6th Avenue South · (406) 591-3492
Location

3510 6th Avenue South, Billings, MT 59101
South Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 BDRM APARTMENT HOUSE - Property Id: 108323

NICE! New floors-- 2 bedroom house with attached garage, storage room and walk-in food pantry, all brand new hardwood flooring. Washer and dryer provided. Driveway, garage, and street parking. Close to downtown. Quiet neighborhood. Close to schools. Landlord pays for MDU, water, sewer, tenant pays for electric. Window air conditioners. very nice. Pets ok by permission, ($250 pet fee per pet). Basement tenant.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108323
Property Id 108323

(RLNE4926296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 6th Ave S have any available units?
3510 6th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Billings, MT.
What amenities does 3510 6th Ave S have?
Some of 3510 6th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3510 6th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3510 6th Ave S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 6th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3510 6th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3510 6th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3510 6th Ave S does offer parking.
Does 3510 6th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3510 6th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 6th Ave S have a pool?
No, 3510 6th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3510 6th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3510 6th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 6th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3510 6th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3510 6th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3510 6th Ave S has units with air conditioning.
