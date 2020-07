Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Beautiful 1 bedroom with hard wood floors. Upper unit, spiral staircase. 1 bath, with a couple of closets. Off street parking. Dishwasher with coin-op laundry on the main floor. Good size living room space and bedroom. Utilities paid. Coded doors to enter. Pets allowed but does add $35 to the rent per month. Max 1 small dog or cat. Call us for a viewing.