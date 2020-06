Amenities

Downtown apartment with living area and bath on the main floor with large bedroom upstairs. Home is within 2 blocks of 3 breweries, live jazz and restaurants. Downtown night life within walking distance! Hospitals, MSUB and airport all close. Unit is part of an eight-plex with laundry facilities available and water paid. 1 small dog ok no cats. Sorry no section 8.