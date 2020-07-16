1203 Peony Drive

Amenities

5 Bedroom House with 3 Car Garage in Heights - 5 Bed / 2 Bath / 3 Car Garage



Beautiful, well maintained ranch-style house in a quiet Heights neighborhood. The vaulted ceilings create a light and bright main floor living room and eat -in kitchen! Convenient laundry area located just off the kitchen on the main floor. The master bedroom with walk in closet, second bedroom and main floor bathroom round out the main level of the house. New carpet throughout. Tiled entry and kitchen.



The basement is has a large family room, the three final bedrooms, and second full bathroom. The HUGE insulated 3 car garage really completes this home!



Located on a corner lot with mature landscaping, fenced backyard and garden area this house has everything you could need.



Small dogs are considered on a case-by-case basis and will require extra deposit. Each approved dog adds $40 per month per pet in extra rent.



Sorry, No Section 8.



Debizel Property Managers is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider



No Cats Allowed



