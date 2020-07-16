All apartments in Billings
Find more places like 1203 Peony Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Billings, MT
/
1203 Peony Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

1203 Peony Drive

1203 Peony Drive · (406) 839-9355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Billings
See all
Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1203 Peony Drive, Billings, MT 59105
Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1203 Peony Drive · Avail. now

$1,795

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2030 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5 Bedroom House with 3 Car Garage in Heights - 5 Bed / 2 Bath / 3 Car Garage

Beautiful, well maintained ranch-style house in a quiet Heights neighborhood. The vaulted ceilings create a light and bright main floor living room and eat -in kitchen! Convenient laundry area located just off the kitchen on the main floor. The master bedroom with walk in closet, second bedroom and main floor bathroom round out the main level of the house. New carpet throughout. Tiled entry and kitchen.

The basement is has a large family room, the three final bedrooms, and second full bathroom. The HUGE insulated 3 car garage really completes this home!

Located on a corner lot with mature landscaping, fenced backyard and garden area this house has everything you could need.

Small dogs are considered on a case-by-case basis and will require extra deposit. Each approved dog adds $40 per month per pet in extra rent.

Sorry, No Section 8.

Debizel Property Managers is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4716981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 Peony Drive have any available units?
1203 Peony Drive has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1203 Peony Drive have?
Some of 1203 Peony Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 Peony Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1203 Peony Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 Peony Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1203 Peony Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Billings.
Does 1203 Peony Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1203 Peony Drive offers parking.
Does 1203 Peony Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 Peony Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 Peony Drive have a pool?
No, 1203 Peony Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1203 Peony Drive have accessible units?
No, 1203 Peony Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 Peony Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1203 Peony Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1203 Peony Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1203 Peony Drive has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1203 Peony Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brush Meadow
1203 Lake Elmo Dr
Billings, MT 59105
Rocky Meadows
2460 Village Ln
Billings, MT 59102
Country Meadows
1550 Country Manor Blvd
Billings, MT 59102
Castlerock
1551 Nottingham Pl
Billings, MT 59105
Rimrock West
2220 Saint Johns Ave
Billings, MT 59102

Similar Pages

Billings 1 BedroomsBillings 2 Bedrooms
Billings Apartments with GaragesBillings Apartments with Parking
Billings Dog Friendly Apartments

Nearby Neighborhoods

HeightsWest End
Shiloh

Apartments Near Colleges

Montana State University-Billings
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity