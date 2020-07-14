99 13th St - D

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

End unit condo in Belgrade!



Unit has a main level with LR, DR, kitchen, MBR, M/Bath on main level. Basement has two more bedrooms and a jack and jill bath connecting to both. Double car garage on back side of unit comes with the rent. Unit includes washer and dryer.



Tenant pays water/sewer, gas/electric, garbage utilities. Tenant is responsible for snow removal. Lease term is one year renew annually thereafter.



One, non-aggressive breed dog possible with additional $500 pet deposit and increase in rent of $50/month. No smoking.



**Unit is currently occupied, 48 hours notice required for all showings.



**Photos may be of a different unit in the same building with the same floor plan.**