All apartments in Belgrade
Find more places like 99 13th St - D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belgrade, MT
/
99 13th St - D
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:01 PM

99 13th St - D

99 13th Street · (406) 577-1477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Belgrade
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

99 13th Street, Belgrade, MT 59714

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
End unit condo in Belgrade!

Unit has a main level with LR, DR, kitchen, MBR, M/Bath on main level. Basement has two more bedrooms and a jack and jill bath connecting to both. Double car garage on back side of unit comes with the rent. Unit includes washer and dryer.

Tenant pays water/sewer, gas/electric, garbage utilities. Tenant is responsible for snow removal. Lease term is one year renew annually thereafter.

One, non-aggressive breed dog possible with additional $500 pet deposit and increase in rent of $50/month. No smoking.

**Unit is currently occupied, 48 hours notice required for all showings.

**Photos may be of a different unit in the same building with the same floor plan.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 13th St - D have any available units?
99 13th St - D has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 99 13th St - D currently offering any rent specials?
99 13th St - D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 13th St - D pet-friendly?
No, 99 13th St - D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belgrade.
Does 99 13th St - D offer parking?
Yes, 99 13th St - D offers parking.
Does 99 13th St - D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 99 13th St - D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 13th St - D have a pool?
No, 99 13th St - D does not have a pool.
Does 99 13th St - D have accessible units?
No, 99 13th St - D does not have accessible units.
Does 99 13th St - D have units with dishwashers?
No, 99 13th St - D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 99 13th St - D have units with air conditioning?
No, 99 13th St - D does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 99 13th St - D?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belgrade 2 BedroomsBelgrade 3 Bedrooms
Belgrade Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBelgrade Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Belgrade Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bozeman, MT
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity