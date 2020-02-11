All apartments in Anaconda-Deer Lodge
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:59 AM

113 East Park Street, Anaconda, MT, USA - 1

113 E Park Ave · (406) 560-5801
Location

113 E Park Ave, Anaconda-Deer Lodge, MT 59711

Price and availability

Amenities

113 East Park - Anaconda

This is a huge Commercial property for rent in the center of Anaconda, Montana. Main level 6,800 square feet. 2nd floor is 7,000 square feet. This property has a rich history and it is ready to be used to it's full potential again. This building was previously home to JC Penny's, The Discovery Dance Academy, a restaurant called The Daily Grind, a thrift store, and a small clothing store/tanning salon. Please view our photos, and contact Two 20 Property Management to set up a showing or to answer any questions that you may have. (406) 560-5801

View all of our current vacancies on our website. www.two20property.com

Price is negotiable.

Available for rent right now.

RRE-RPM-LIC-62916

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

