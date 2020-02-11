113 East Park Street, Anaconda, MT, USA - 1

Amenities

113 East Park - Anaconda



This is a huge Commercial property for rent in the center of Anaconda, Montana. Main level 6,800 square feet. 2nd floor is 7,000 square feet. This property has a rich history and it is ready to be used to it's full potential again. This building was previously home to JC Penny's, The Discovery Dance Academy, a restaurant called The Daily Grind, a thrift store, and a small clothing store/tanning salon. Please view our photos, and contact Two 20 Property Management to set up a showing or to answer any questions that you may have. (406) 560-5801



Price is negotiable.



Available for rent right now.



RRE-RPM-LIC-62916