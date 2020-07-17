All apartments in Vicksburg
Find more places like 732 Thomas St A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vicksburg, MS
/
732 Thomas St A
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

732 Thomas St A

732 Thomas Street · (727) 291-8088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

732 Thomas Street, Vicksburg, MS 39180

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$683

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
$683 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 308170

732 Thomas Street, Vicksburg, MS
3 beds 1 bath 1157 sq ft Lot size 6250 (Brick home, carport)

Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of home ownership.
No Banks, No Credit.
Low Down Payment of $2,000
$683.00 Monthly payments plus taxes and insurance. (Less than local rents.)
Sale Price $64,000.00
This property is being offered on an Owner Financed 20 year Contract for Deed with NO Balloon payment or prepayment penalty!
In order to qualify, you must have verifiable income greater than 3 times the monthly payment and a clean rental history for starters.
The monthly payment shown does not include taxes and insurance.
Property is sold in AS-IS condition to serious buyers who inspect the property thoroughly.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/732-thomas-st-vicksburg-ms-unit-a/308170
Property Id 308170

(RLNE5942230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 732 Thomas St A have any available units?
732 Thomas St A has a unit available for $683 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 732 Thomas St A have?
Some of 732 Thomas St A's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 732 Thomas St A currently offering any rent specials?
732 Thomas St A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 Thomas St A pet-friendly?
Yes, 732 Thomas St A is pet friendly.
Does 732 Thomas St A offer parking?
Yes, 732 Thomas St A offers parking.
Does 732 Thomas St A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 732 Thomas St A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 Thomas St A have a pool?
No, 732 Thomas St A does not have a pool.
Does 732 Thomas St A have accessible units?
No, 732 Thomas St A does not have accessible units.
Does 732 Thomas St A have units with dishwashers?
No, 732 Thomas St A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 732 Thomas St A have units with air conditioning?
No, 732 Thomas St A does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 732 Thomas St A?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jackson, MSRidgeland, MSClinton, MS
Byram, MSFlowood, MSPearl, MS
Richland, MSMadison, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Jackson State University
Mississippi College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity