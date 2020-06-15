All apartments in Vicksburg
105 Linda Cir A
105 Linda Cir A

105 Linda Cir · (727) 291-8088
Location

105 Linda Cir, Vicksburg, MS 39180

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$749

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
$749 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296439

105 Linda Circle, Vicksburg, MS 39180
3 beds 2 bath 1292 sq ft Lot size 10,890 (Brick home, carport)

Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of home ownership.
No Banks, No Credit.
Low Down Payment of $2,000
$749.00 Monthly payments plus taxes and insurance. (Less than local rents.)
Sale Price $69,995
This property is being offered on an Owner Financed 20 year Contract for Deed with NO Balloon payment or prepayment penalty!
In order to qualify, you must have verifiable income greater than 3 times the monthly payment and a clean rental history for starters.
The monthly payment shown does not include taxes and insurance.
Property is sold in AS-IS condition to serious buyers who inspect the property thoroughly.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296439
Property Id 296439

(RLNE5841802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

