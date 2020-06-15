105 Linda Cir A

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

$749 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296439



105 Linda Circle, Vicksburg, MS 39180

3 beds 2 bath 1292 sq ft Lot size 10,890 (Brick home, carport)



Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of home ownership.

No Banks, No Credit.

Low Down Payment of $2,000

$749.00 Monthly payments plus taxes and insurance. (Less than local rents.)

Sale Price $69,995

This property is being offered on an Owner Financed 20 year Contract for Deed with NO Balloon payment or prepayment penalty!

In order to qualify, you must have verifiable income greater than 3 times the monthly payment and a clean rental history for starters.

The monthly payment shown does not include taxes and insurance.

Property is sold in AS-IS condition to serious buyers who inspect the property thoroughly.

