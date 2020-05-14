All apartments in Verona
Verona, MS
238 West Rd
238 West Rd

238 West Road · (662) 536-3068
Location

238 West Road, Verona, MS 38801

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 238 West Rd · Avail. now

$875

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home for Rent! - To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com.

***Our website is fully up-to-date, if you are seeing this property on another website other than northmshomes.com, it is no longer available.***

Rental Requirements:
~Monthly income must be 3x the rent amount
~We do not require a specific credit score, but will review auto loan payment history, any past judgments for eviction, as well
as any past record of bankruptcy when making a decision.

Our Rental Application Process:
~24-48 Business Hours. We will contact you via email or phone after your application has been processed. Yes, you must complete a rental application prior to scheduling a viewing.
~Everyone financially responsible on the lease must complete a separate application.
~We cannot guarantee how long a home will be available. All deposits are first-come first-serve, **upon application
approval.** We cannot hold a home without deposit paid.

More Information about this Property:
~Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are not included
~Tenants are responsible for all utilities
~One-time pet fee of $250 due at move-in
~Tenants are responsible for obtaining renters insurance upon move-in

Muddy Waters Realty, LLC
Savannah Haire
Realtor Associate
Licensed in Mississippi
Office 662-536-3068

(RLNE4516108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

