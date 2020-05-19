All apartments in Tunica
Last updated May 19 2020 at 12:41 AM

Legacy at River Pointe

11594 Old Highway 61 · (662) 618-6095
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

11594 Old Highway 61, Tunica, MS 38664

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Legacy at River Pointe.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
dog park
package receiving
playground
Experience the spirit of carefree living that awaits you at River Pointe Apartments in Robinsonville, MS. Located just minutes from the Tunica Resorts, our spacious one, two, and three bedroom pet friendly apartment homes feature large living spaces with modern amenities providing you with the atmosphere you deserve! Each of our apartment homes comes equipped with energy efficient appliances, full size washer and dryer connections, central air conditioning, and ceiling fans. River Pointe apartments offer luxury amenities including a sparkling swimming pool, Jacuzzi, clubhouse, and fitness center. River Pointe is conveniently located right next to the Delta's finest Resort Casinos with championship golf courses, excellent shopping, entertainment, and dining close at hand. We invite you to come meet our professional and courteous staff and take a tour of our apartment community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12, 18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $99 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $25 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250 per apartment
limit:
rent: $20
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 70lbs
Dogs
rent: $20 per dog/per month
Cats
rent: $20 per cat/per month
Parking Details: Surface Lot ; $40.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Legacy at River Pointe have any available units?
Legacy at River Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tunica, MS.
What amenities does Legacy at River Pointe have?
Some of Legacy at River Pointe's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Legacy at River Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Legacy at River Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Legacy at River Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Legacy at River Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Legacy at River Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Legacy at River Pointe offers parking.
Does Legacy at River Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, Legacy at River Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Legacy at River Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Legacy at River Pointe has a pool.
Does Legacy at River Pointe have accessible units?
No, Legacy at River Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Legacy at River Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Legacy at River Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does Legacy at River Pointe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Legacy at River Pointe has units with air conditioning.

