Legacy at River Pointe.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center dog park package receiving playground

Experience the spirit of carefree living that awaits you at River Pointe Apartments in Robinsonville, MS. Located just minutes from the Tunica Resorts, our spacious one, two, and three bedroom pet friendly apartment homes feature large living spaces with modern amenities providing you with the atmosphere you deserve! Each of our apartment homes comes equipped with energy efficient appliances, full size washer and dryer connections, central air conditioning, and ceiling fans. River Pointe apartments offer luxury amenities including a sparkling swimming pool, Jacuzzi, clubhouse, and fitness center. River Pointe is conveniently located right next to the Delta's finest Resort Casinos with championship golf courses, excellent shopping, entertainment, and dining close at hand. We invite you to come meet our professional and courteous staff and take a tour of our apartment community!