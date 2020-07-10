All apartments in Starkville
Find more places like
Crossgates Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Starkville, MS
/
Crossgates Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:52 AM

Crossgates Apartments

1087 Stark Rd · (833) 828-7706
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1087 Stark Rd, Starkville, MS 39759

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crossgates Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
w/d hookup
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
Welcome to Crossgates Apartments, a beautiful retreat for those who want to settle in the simple pleasures of life.
Within minutes of Mississippi State University, our spacious floor plans are the perfect fit for everyone! Each thoughtfully designed one, two, and three bedroom apartment home is pet friendly and filled with countless details that make your apartment, your home. Cool off during the summer in our sparkling pool, challenge a buddy to a game of basketball or volleyball on one of our courts, catch some color in our tanning bed, and did we mention our 24 hour fitness center? With so many wonderful amenities, why not make Crossgates Apartments your new home?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: month to month, 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $125 - $250 security bond (non-refundable) -- Based on credit; $125 reservation fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 (1 pet) $600 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Crossgates Apartments have any available units?
Crossgates Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Starkville, MS.
What amenities does Crossgates Apartments have?
Some of Crossgates Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crossgates Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Crossgates Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crossgates Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Crossgates Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Crossgates Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Crossgates Apartments offers parking.
Does Crossgates Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Crossgates Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Crossgates Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Crossgates Apartments has a pool.
Does Crossgates Apartments have accessible units?
No, Crossgates Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Crossgates Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crossgates Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Crossgates Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Crossgates Apartments has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

The Social Campus
14 Mary Lee Ln
Starkville, MS 39759
The Social Block and Townhomes
110 Lincoln Green
Starkville, MS 39759
21 Apartments
21 Ace Ave
Starkville, MS 39759

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tupelo, MSColumbus, MS