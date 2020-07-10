Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher furnished garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning w/d hookup range Property Amenities basketball court business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub internet access package receiving volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly

Welcome to Crossgates Apartments, a beautiful retreat for those who want to settle in the simple pleasures of life.

Within minutes of Mississippi State University, our spacious floor plans are the perfect fit for everyone! Each thoughtfully designed one, two, and three bedroom apartment home is pet friendly and filled with countless details that make your apartment, your home. Cool off during the summer in our sparkling pool, challenge a buddy to a game of basketball or volleyball on one of our courts, catch some color in our tanning bed, and did we mention our 24 hour fitness center? With so many wonderful amenities, why not make Crossgates Apartments your new home?