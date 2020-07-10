All apartments in Starkville
Avalon Apartment Homes
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:34 PM

Avalon Apartment Homes

103 Eudora Welty Dr · (833) 544-9993
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

103 Eudora Welty Dr, Starkville, MS 39759

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avalon Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
hardwood floors
bathtub
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
parking
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
shuffle board
Life is not about how much time we're given, but how we choose to spend it. Spend yours living, where work and play intersect, at Avalon Apartments.
Bid farewell to long commutes when you live here. Our dynamic location puts you close to major dining, shopping, entertainment and recreational options. At Avalon Apartments, you won't have to trade lifestyle for convenience!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Move-in Fees: Security bond (non-refundable) - - Based on credit; $100 admin fee
Additional: Facilities fee: $10/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 (1 pet) $600 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avalon Apartment Homes have any available units?
Avalon Apartment Homes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Starkville, MS.
What amenities does Avalon Apartment Homes have?
Some of Avalon Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avalon Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Avalon Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avalon Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Avalon Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Avalon Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Avalon Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Avalon Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avalon Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avalon Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Avalon Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Avalon Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Avalon Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Avalon Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avalon Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Avalon Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Avalon Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
