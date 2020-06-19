All apartments in Ridgeland
106 Michael Cv

106 Michael Cove · (601) 707-5196
Location

106 Michael Cove, Ridgeland, MS 39157

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3/2 available in Ridgeland! - This great property is available for rent! Some features include: Ridgeland school district, a large fenced backyard, a huge deck, a two-car garage, and no carpet throughout! Tucked into a cul-de-sac in Beaver Creek, this home is close to shopping, dining, and just minutes from I-55 access. The monthly rent is $1500 with a security deposit of $1500.

Visit our website at www.trihelm.com to fill out an application! Once received we will contact you to schedule a showing!

Minimum of 12 month lease term. Application is required to view the property.

(RLNE5745206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Michael Cv have any available units?
106 Michael Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ridgeland, MS.
Is 106 Michael Cv currently offering any rent specials?
106 Michael Cv isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Michael Cv pet-friendly?
No, 106 Michael Cv is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ridgeland.
Does 106 Michael Cv offer parking?
Yes, 106 Michael Cv does offer parking.
Does 106 Michael Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Michael Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Michael Cv have a pool?
No, 106 Michael Cv does not have a pool.
Does 106 Michael Cv have accessible units?
No, 106 Michael Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Michael Cv have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Michael Cv does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Michael Cv have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Michael Cv does not have units with air conditioning.
