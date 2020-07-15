114 Florence Avenue

Amenities

Be the first to live in this spacious 3 bed/ 2 bath split floor plan home! Built on a solid concrete foundation. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Flooring throughout is stained concrete. Washer and Dryer hookups. All Utilities paid by tenant: Water and Electric.



Rankin County School District:

Richland Elementary,

Richland Upper Elementary,

Richland High.



Conveniently located with quick access to Hwy 49. Close driving distance to shopping: Kroger (5 min), Walmart (6 min), Outlets of Mississippi (14 min), Dogwood of Flowood (20 min). This neighborhood is adjacent to Richland Westside Park.