All apartments in Richland
Find more places like 113 Vicksburg Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richland, MS
/
113 Vicksburg Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

113 Vicksburg Avenue

113 Vicksburg Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

113 Vicksburg Avenue, Richland, MS 39218

Amenities

w/d hookup
new construction
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Beautiful New Construction! Be the first to live in this spacious 3 bed/ 2 bath split floor plan home! Built on a solid concrete foundation. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances- stove, microwave, and refrigerator. Flooring throughout stained concrete. Washer and Dryer hookups. All Utilities paid by tenant: Water and Electric. Rankin County School District: Richland Elementary, Richland Upper Elementary, Richland High. Conveniently located with quick access to Hwy 49. Close driving distance to shopping: Kroger (5 min), Walmart (6 min), Outlets of Mississippi (14 min), Dogwood of Flowood (20 min). This neighborhood is adjacent to Richland Westside Park.

Visit https://3dmgmtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Vicksburg Avenue have any available units?
113 Vicksburg Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland, MS.
What amenities does 113 Vicksburg Avenue have?
Some of 113 Vicksburg Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, new construction, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Vicksburg Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
113 Vicksburg Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Vicksburg Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 113 Vicksburg Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland.
Does 113 Vicksburg Avenue offer parking?
No, 113 Vicksburg Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 113 Vicksburg Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Vicksburg Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Vicksburg Avenue have a pool?
No, 113 Vicksburg Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 113 Vicksburg Avenue have accessible units?
No, 113 Vicksburg Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Vicksburg Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Vicksburg Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Vicksburg Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Vicksburg Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southwind, Richland
260 Lowe Cir
Richland, MS 39218

Similar Pages

Richland 1 BedroomsRichland 2 Bedrooms
Richland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRichland Apartments with Balcony
Richland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jackson, MSRidgeland, MSBrandon, MS
Clinton, MSFlowood, MSPearl, MS
Byram, MSMadison, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Jackson State University
Mississippi College