Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Colonial Manor

1823 Parsley Avenue · (228) 300-9042
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1823 Parsley Avenue, Pascagoula, MS 39567

Price and availability

VERIFIED 35 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$575

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 905 · Avail. now

$675

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Unit 1007 · Avail. now

$675

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$675

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Colonial Manor.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
You will find solace and comfort living at Colonial Manor. Located in Pascagoula, Mississippi, our community is only minutes away from a variety of delicious eateries, shops, exceptional schools, parks, fishing piers and the beach. Colonial Manor offers bright 1 and 2-bedroom floor plan designs that include fully equipped kitchens, granite countertops, private patios/balconies and more! Grab your fishing pole and head to the Beach Park Fishing Pier only minutes away or put on your bathing suit and walk down to the beach. Grab your football to play at Pascagoula Beach Park or visit the Old Spanish Fort Museum, LaPointe Krebs Museum or Round Island Lighthouse. Or if you're looking to take a camping trip, load up your tent and gear and head over to Shepard State Park only 15 minutes away. At Colonial Manor, you will enjoy small town beach living! Here you will enjoy comfortable living at a price you can afford. The life you've created is one you work hard for, and you deserve to enjoy every second. At Colonial Manor, you'll enjoy the ease of all your apartment needs with our onsite staff and efficient maintenance team. You'll love living at Colonial Manor!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $225
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $400
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 40 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Colonial Manor have any available units?
Colonial Manor has 12 units available starting at $575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Colonial Manor have?
Some of Colonial Manor's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Colonial Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Colonial Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Colonial Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Colonial Manor is pet friendly.
Does Colonial Manor offer parking?
Yes, Colonial Manor offers parking.
Does Colonial Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Colonial Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Colonial Manor have a pool?
Yes, Colonial Manor has a pool.
Does Colonial Manor have accessible units?
No, Colonial Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Colonial Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Colonial Manor has units with dishwashers.
Does Colonial Manor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Colonial Manor has units with air conditioning.
