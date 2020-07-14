Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony ceiling fan granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

You will find solace and comfort living at Colonial Manor. Located in Pascagoula, Mississippi, our community is only minutes away from a variety of delicious eateries, shops, exceptional schools, parks, fishing piers and the beach. Colonial Manor offers bright 1 and 2-bedroom floor plan designs that include fully equipped kitchens, granite countertops, private patios/balconies and more! Grab your fishing pole and head to the Beach Park Fishing Pier only minutes away or put on your bathing suit and walk down to the beach. Grab your football to play at Pascagoula Beach Park or visit the Old Spanish Fort Museum, LaPointe Krebs Museum or Round Island Lighthouse. Or if you're looking to take a camping trip, load up your tent and gear and head over to Shepard State Park only 15 minutes away. At Colonial Manor, you will enjoy small town beach living! Here you will enjoy comfortable living at a price you can afford. The life you've created is one you work hard for, and you deserve to enjoy every second. At Colonial Manor, you'll enjoy the ease of all your apartment needs with our onsite staff and efficient maintenance team. You'll love living at Colonial Manor!