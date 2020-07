Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator air conditioning w/d hookup oven Property Amenities bocce court business center clubhouse gym game room parking pool pool table shuffle board bbq/grill internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lexington Pointe Apartments is a well-established apartment community in the heart of Oxford. It is located less than a mile from campus and just minutes from the square. Our apartments have many wonderful amenities to offer and cable and internet are included! We hope to see you soon!

If you know of anyone or if you yourself are in the market for an apartment, we have a few left. So come check us out!! Check out our new outdoor grilling area and outdoor games: horseshoes, shuffle board,and bocce ball!

Call today to make Lexington Pointe YOUR new home!