Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:19 AM

Cambridge Station

801 Frontage Rd · (817) 873-3558
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

801 Frontage Rd, Oxford, MS 38655

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath-1

$1,074

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cambridge Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
cable included
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
pool table
internet access
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
courtyard
hot tub
internet cafe
Cambridge Station Apartments invites you to our community where exceptional quality, gracious hospitality, and convenience are a way of life. We offer unmatched amenities and the coziest two bedroom apartments in Oxford, MS. Contact us to check availability and reserve your apartment today! We are ready to welcome you home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $125 security bond (non-refundable); $125 reservation fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 (1 pet), $600 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cambridge Station have any available units?
Cambridge Station offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,074. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Cambridge Station have?
Some of Cambridge Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cambridge Station currently offering any rent specials?
Cambridge Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cambridge Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Cambridge Station is pet friendly.
Does Cambridge Station offer parking?
Yes, Cambridge Station offers parking.
Does Cambridge Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cambridge Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cambridge Station have a pool?
Yes, Cambridge Station has a pool.
Does Cambridge Station have accessible units?
No, Cambridge Station does not have accessible units.
Does Cambridge Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cambridge Station has units with dishwashers.
Does Cambridge Station have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cambridge Station has units with air conditioning.
