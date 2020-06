Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool internet access

3 Bedroom 3 Bath Condo,

Nice condo in popular High Pointe. Unit has new flooring, brand new HVAC to be installed before Aug. Each bedroom has it's own bath. Unit has 2 bedrooms on main floor and one upstairs. Conveniently located close to Jackson Ave. and Ole Miss.