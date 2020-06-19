Amenities

302 Shumard Cove Available 08/01/20 3BR/2.5BA Home For Rent - FOR RENT! Available early August 2020! 3BR/2.5BA home with an open floor plan. This home comes with all appliances and yard care is included with the rent! The master bedroom is on the main level with two bedrooms upstairs. This home is complimented with a nice covered patio on the back of the home and a 2nd floor covered balcony that is accessed from either 2nd floor bedroom. Rent is $1,350 with a $1,350 deposit. Pets case by base with a non-refundable pet fee. Pictures are from a similar unit.



