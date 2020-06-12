All apartments in Oxford
Find more places like 200 Emilee.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oxford, MS
/
200 Emilee
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

200 Emilee

200 Emilee Ln · (662) 234-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oxford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

200 Emilee Ln, Oxford, MS 38655

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 200 Emilee · Avail. Aug 4

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
200 Emilee Available 08/04/20 Sage Meadow - 200 Emilee Lane is a 2 bed/2 bath condo located just off Anderson Road in beautiful Oxford, MS. These condos also have 9 foot ceilings and crown molding. These condos have an open floor plan. All units feature open kitchens for today's lifestyles and all of the generously sized bedrooms are upstairs, with roomy closets and plenty of storage. Sage Meadows is conveniently located close to the Ole Miss campus as well as mall shopping.

Rent includes: water, sewer, sanitation, garbage, and grounds maintenance. Non-refundable pet deposit

(RLNE4024680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Emilee have any available units?
200 Emilee has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 200 Emilee currently offering any rent specials?
200 Emilee isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Emilee pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Emilee is pet friendly.
Does 200 Emilee offer parking?
No, 200 Emilee does not offer parking.
Does 200 Emilee have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Emilee does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Emilee have a pool?
No, 200 Emilee does not have a pool.
Does 200 Emilee have accessible units?
No, 200 Emilee does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Emilee have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Emilee does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Emilee have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Emilee does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 200 Emilee?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cambridge Station
801 Frontage Rd
Oxford, MS 38655
Lexington Pointe
2000 Lexington Pointe
Oxford, MS 38655
Faulkner Flats
2998 Old Taylor Rd
Oxford, MS 38655

Similar Pages

Oxford 2 BedroomsOxford 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Oxford Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOxford Apartments with Pool
Oxford Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNGermantown, TNCollierville, TN
Tupelo, MSOlive Branch, MS
Horn Lake, MSSouthaven, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity