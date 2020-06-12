Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

200 Emilee Available 08/04/20 Sage Meadow - 200 Emilee Lane is a 2 bed/2 bath condo located just off Anderson Road in beautiful Oxford, MS. These condos also have 9 foot ceilings and crown molding. These condos have an open floor plan. All units feature open kitchens for today's lifestyles and all of the generously sized bedrooms are upstairs, with roomy closets and plenty of storage. Sage Meadows is conveniently located close to the Ole Miss campus as well as mall shopping.



Rent includes: water, sewer, sanitation, garbage, and grounds maintenance. Non-refundable pet deposit



