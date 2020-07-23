All apartments in Oxford
14 County Road 1028

14 County Road 1028 · No Longer Available
Location

14 County Road 1028, Oxford, MS 38655

Amenities

patio / balcony
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
- 2 bed, 2 bath. Located off of Anchorage Rd. There is a deck. Ground maintenance, water, sewer, and trash included.

(RLNE5905787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 County Road 1028 have any available units?
14 County Road 1028 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oxford, MS.
Is 14 County Road 1028 currently offering any rent specials?
14 County Road 1028 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 County Road 1028 pet-friendly?
No, 14 County Road 1028 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxford.
Does 14 County Road 1028 offer parking?
No, 14 County Road 1028 does not offer parking.
Does 14 County Road 1028 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 County Road 1028 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 County Road 1028 have a pool?
No, 14 County Road 1028 does not have a pool.
Does 14 County Road 1028 have accessible units?
No, 14 County Road 1028 does not have accessible units.
Does 14 County Road 1028 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 County Road 1028 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 County Road 1028 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 County Road 1028 does not have units with air conditioning.
