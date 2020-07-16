All apartments in Oxford
Find more places like 1304 Elliott Drive Apt 102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oxford, MS
/
1304 Elliott Drive Apt 102
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1304 Elliott Drive Apt 102

1304 Elliott Drive · (662) 513-9990 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oxford
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1304 Elliott Drive, Oxford, MS 38655

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1304 Elliott Drive Apt 102 · Avail. Sep 29

$875

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
gym
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
bbq/grill
internet access
1304 Elliott Drive Apt 102 Available 09/29/20 Solo Squared - Solo² is conveniently located next door to the University of Mississippi South Oxford Campus. It is just a short distance from the historic Oxford Square and the University of Mississippi campus. The central locale is situated near Baptist Memorial Hospital of North Mississippi, off of South Lamar. Solo² is a quiet and crisp community that rests in the heart of Oxford.

Exercise/fitness room, Community room, Grilling patio, Outdoor gathering courtyard, State-of-the-art security monitoring system.

1 and 2 bedroom floor plans, Stainless Appliances, Washer/ Dryer in each residence, FREE Wifi,

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3975065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Elliott Drive Apt 102 have any available units?
1304 Elliott Drive Apt 102 has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1304 Elliott Drive Apt 102 have?
Some of 1304 Elliott Drive Apt 102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 Elliott Drive Apt 102 currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Elliott Drive Apt 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Elliott Drive Apt 102 pet-friendly?
No, 1304 Elliott Drive Apt 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxford.
Does 1304 Elliott Drive Apt 102 offer parking?
No, 1304 Elliott Drive Apt 102 does not offer parking.
Does 1304 Elliott Drive Apt 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1304 Elliott Drive Apt 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Elliott Drive Apt 102 have a pool?
No, 1304 Elliott Drive Apt 102 does not have a pool.
Does 1304 Elliott Drive Apt 102 have accessible units?
No, 1304 Elliott Drive Apt 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Elliott Drive Apt 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1304 Elliott Drive Apt 102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1304 Elliott Drive Apt 102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1304 Elliott Drive Apt 102 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1304 Elliott Drive Apt 102?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cambridge Station
801 Frontage Rd
Oxford, MS 38655
Lexington Pointe
2000 Lexington Pointe
Oxford, MS 38655
Faulkner Flats
2998 Old Taylor Rd
Oxford, MS 38655

Similar Pages

Oxford 2 BedroomsOxford Apartments with Balconies
Oxford Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOxford Apartments with Parking
Oxford Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNGermantown, TNCollierville, TN
Tupelo, MSOlive Branch, MS
Horn Lake, MSSouthaven, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity