Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel gym clubhouse bbq/grill

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym bbq/grill internet access

1304 Elliott Drive Apt 102 Available 09/29/20 Solo Squared - Solo² is conveniently located next door to the University of Mississippi South Oxford Campus. It is just a short distance from the historic Oxford Square and the University of Mississippi campus. The central locale is situated near Baptist Memorial Hospital of North Mississippi, off of South Lamar. Solo² is a quiet and crisp community that rests in the heart of Oxford.



Exercise/fitness room, Community room, Grilling patio, Outdoor gathering courtyard, State-of-the-art security monitoring system.



1 and 2 bedroom floor plans, Stainless Appliances, Washer/ Dryer in each residence, FREE Wifi,



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3975065)