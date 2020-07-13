All apartments in Olive Branch
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

The Vineyards Olive Branch

9400 Goodman Rd · (833) 387-1215
Location

9400 Goodman Rd, Olive Branch, MS 38654

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Vineyards Olive Branch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
As a premier apartment community, The Vineyard offers comfort and convenience with a special blend of sophistication, exquisite landscaping, luxurious floor plans, more community amenities than you'll know what to do with, and a professional, caring staff.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $99 - $349 security bond (non-refundable) -- Based on credit; $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 (1 pet), $600 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit: 80 lbs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Vineyards Olive Branch have any available units?
The Vineyards Olive Branch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olive Branch, MS.
What amenities does The Vineyards Olive Branch have?
Some of The Vineyards Olive Branch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Vineyards Olive Branch currently offering any rent specials?
The Vineyards Olive Branch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Vineyards Olive Branch pet-friendly?
Yes, The Vineyards Olive Branch is pet friendly.
Does The Vineyards Olive Branch offer parking?
Yes, The Vineyards Olive Branch offers parking.
Does The Vineyards Olive Branch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Vineyards Olive Branch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Vineyards Olive Branch have a pool?
Yes, The Vineyards Olive Branch has a pool.
Does The Vineyards Olive Branch have accessible units?
No, The Vineyards Olive Branch does not have accessible units.
Does The Vineyards Olive Branch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Vineyards Olive Branch has units with dishwashers.
Does The Vineyards Olive Branch have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Vineyards Olive Branch has units with air conditioning.

