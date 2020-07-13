All apartments in Olive Branch
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Plantation

9305 Stateline Rd · (833) 768-7143
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9305 Stateline Rd, Olive Branch, MS 38654
Lake Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Plantation.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
hot tub
The Plantation Apartment Homes offers a lifestyle you so richly deserve! Come lounge by the pool or play a game of tennis while we pamper you with our award winning staff. Plantation Apartments are the only apartments you should call home! Our community allows you the ultimate lifestyle; reserve your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3,6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $125 - $250 security bond (non-refundable) -- Based on credit; $150 reservation fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 (1 pet) $600 (2 pets)
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 70 lbs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Plantation have any available units?
Plantation doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olive Branch, MS.
What amenities does Plantation have?
Some of Plantation's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Plantation currently offering any rent specials?
Plantation is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Plantation pet-friendly?
Yes, Plantation is pet friendly.
Does Plantation offer parking?
Yes, Plantation offers parking.
Does Plantation have units with washers and dryers?
No, Plantation does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Plantation have a pool?
Yes, Plantation has a pool.
Does Plantation have accessible units?
No, Plantation does not have accessible units.
Does Plantation have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Plantation has units with dishwashers.
Does Plantation have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Plantation has units with air conditioning.
