Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

7185 Crepe Myrtle Dr

7185 Crepe Myrtle Drive · (901) 820-4367 ext. 1005
Location

7185 Crepe Myrtle Drive, Olive Branch, MS 38654

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7185 Crepe Myrtle Dr · Avail. now

$1,325

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1501 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
7185 Crape Myrtle Dr - Coming Soon + Available 7/13/2020 +Stunning Olive Branch Home - You'll love this gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2 bath home located in Alexander's Crossing Subdivision of Olive Branch. Great location!!! Spacious living room area with built-in bookshelves and porcelain hand scraped wood flooring throughout the entire home. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. Eat-in kitchen area with pantry and a breakfast bar. Washer and dryer located in the laundry closet. The master bedroom includes a rustic wide track barn door that leads you to the luxurious master bathroom. The master bathroom includes a double vanity, whirlpool tub, walk-in shower, and walk-in closet. Fenced backyard with patio area. Attached garage with workshop area. Pets are negotiable with owners approval, $250 non-refundable pet fee, and a $25 monthly pet fee.

Please call our appointment line 901.820.4367 ext 1005 to schedule a viewing after 7/13/2020

QUALIFICATIONS
Must be currently working at least 6 months +
Must have good rental history
Must have a credit score of 575 or above
Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 1 year
Make 3 times rent

(RLNE3722015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7185 Crepe Myrtle Dr have any available units?
7185 Crepe Myrtle Dr has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7185 Crepe Myrtle Dr have?
Some of 7185 Crepe Myrtle Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7185 Crepe Myrtle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7185 Crepe Myrtle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7185 Crepe Myrtle Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7185 Crepe Myrtle Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7185 Crepe Myrtle Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7185 Crepe Myrtle Dr offers parking.
Does 7185 Crepe Myrtle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7185 Crepe Myrtle Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7185 Crepe Myrtle Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7185 Crepe Myrtle Dr has a pool.
Does 7185 Crepe Myrtle Dr have accessible units?
No, 7185 Crepe Myrtle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7185 Crepe Myrtle Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7185 Crepe Myrtle Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7185 Crepe Myrtle Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7185 Crepe Myrtle Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
