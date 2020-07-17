7185 Crepe Myrtle Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

7185 Crape Myrtle Dr - Coming Soon + Available 7/13/2020 +Stunning Olive Branch Home - You'll love this gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2 bath home located in Alexander's Crossing Subdivision of Olive Branch. Great location!!! Spacious living room area with built-in bookshelves and porcelain hand scraped wood flooring throughout the entire home. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. Eat-in kitchen area with pantry and a breakfast bar. Washer and dryer located in the laundry closet. The master bedroom includes a rustic wide track barn door that leads you to the luxurious master bathroom. The master bathroom includes a double vanity, whirlpool tub, walk-in shower, and walk-in closet. Fenced backyard with patio area. Attached garage with workshop area. Pets are negotiable with owners approval, $250 non-refundable pet fee, and a $25 monthly pet fee.



Please call our appointment line 901.820.4367 ext 1005 to schedule a viewing after 7/13/2020



QUALIFICATIONS

Must be currently working at least 6 months +

Must have good rental history

Must have a credit score of 575 or above

Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 1 year

Make 3 times rent



(RLNE3722015)