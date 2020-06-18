All apartments in Olive Branch
Last updated April 22 2020 at 9:23 AM

10717 Pecan View Drive

10717 Pecan View Drive · (901) 283-4806
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10717 Pecan View Drive, Olive Branch, MS 38654

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1133 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For more information, contact Ellen Thornton at (901) 283-4806. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/northms/328300 to view more pictures of this property. Olive Branch: Over Park Elementary, Center Hill Middle and High School District. Newely Painted Interior. 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Split Plan. Great Room with Corner Gas Fireplace, Eat-In Kitchen with Breakfast/Snack Bar, Pantry, Laundry Closet and Tile floor. Appliances include: Refrigerator, Electric Smooth Top Range, Built-in Microwave, Dishwasher and Garbage Disposal. Wood Privacy Fenced-in back yard with Patio and Storage Building. Credit Check Fee: Variable. Pet Fee: Variable. Pets Require Owners approval. Available for Move In on Wednesday, March 25th with approved application. Must Qualify

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10717 Pecan View Drive have any available units?
10717 Pecan View Drive has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10717 Pecan View Drive have?
Some of 10717 Pecan View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10717 Pecan View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10717 Pecan View Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10717 Pecan View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10717 Pecan View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10717 Pecan View Drive offer parking?
No, 10717 Pecan View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10717 Pecan View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10717 Pecan View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10717 Pecan View Drive have a pool?
No, 10717 Pecan View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10717 Pecan View Drive have accessible units?
No, 10717 Pecan View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10717 Pecan View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10717 Pecan View Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10717 Pecan View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10717 Pecan View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
