10717 Pecan View Drive

For more information, contact Ellen Thornton at (901) 283-4806. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/northms/328300 to view more pictures of this property. Olive Branch: Over Park Elementary, Center Hill Middle and High School District. Newely Painted Interior. 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Split Plan. Great Room with Corner Gas Fireplace, Eat-In Kitchen with Breakfast/Snack Bar, Pantry, Laundry Closet and Tile floor. Appliances include: Refrigerator, Electric Smooth Top Range, Built-in Microwave, Dishwasher and Garbage Disposal. Wood Privacy Fenced-in back yard with Patio and Storage Building. Credit Check Fee: Variable. Pet Fee: Variable. Pets Require Owners approval. Available for Move In on Wednesday, March 25th with approved application. Must Qualify