Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

527 Front Beach Drive

527 Front Beach Drive · (601) 498-2132
Location

527 Front Beach Drive, Ocean Springs, MS 39564

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 527 Front Beach Drive · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1584 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Beach Front Condo on Front Beach, Ocean Springs! - It doesn't get much better than this location! Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo over looking Front Beach in Ocean Springs! This condo has tile throughout and a large kitchen that is perfect for entertaining. Enjoy beautiful views of the Gulf daily from the large primary bedroom! Tons of amenities provided here! Access to a clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, and fishing pier. This condo comes with water/sewer, trash, and basic cable. This condo has one reserved parking space with other spots available. Rent is $1800 with an $1800 security deposit. Pets under 25 pounds allowed and non refundable pet fees apply. For more information, or to schedule a view, call Shoreline Property Management 228-875-3332 or call/text Realtor® Frances Edwards 601-498-2132.

(RLNE5880124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 Front Beach Drive have any available units?
527 Front Beach Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 527 Front Beach Drive have?
Some of 527 Front Beach Drive's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 527 Front Beach Drive currently offering any rent specials?
527 Front Beach Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 Front Beach Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 527 Front Beach Drive is pet friendly.
Does 527 Front Beach Drive offer parking?
Yes, 527 Front Beach Drive offers parking.
Does 527 Front Beach Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527 Front Beach Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 Front Beach Drive have a pool?
Yes, 527 Front Beach Drive has a pool.
Does 527 Front Beach Drive have accessible units?
No, 527 Front Beach Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 527 Front Beach Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 527 Front Beach Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 527 Front Beach Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 527 Front Beach Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
