527 Front Beach Drive

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated pool tennis court clubhouse

Beach Front Condo on Front Beach, Ocean Springs! - It doesn't get much better than this location! Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo over looking Front Beach in Ocean Springs! This condo has tile throughout and a large kitchen that is perfect for entertaining. Enjoy beautiful views of the Gulf daily from the large primary bedroom! Tons of amenities provided here! Access to a clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, and fishing pier. This condo comes with water/sewer, trash, and basic cable. This condo has one reserved parking space with other spots available. Rent is $1800 with an $1800 security deposit. Pets under 25 pounds allowed and non refundable pet fees apply. For more information, or to schedule a view, call Shoreline Property Management 228-875-3332 or call/text Realtor® Frances Edwards 601-498-2132.



