1508 Maple St

Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home for Rent!! - To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com.
***Our website is fully up-to-date, if you are seeing this property on another website other than northmshomes.com, it is no longer available.***
Rental Requirements:
~Monthly income must be 3x the rent amount
~We do not require a specific credit score, but will review auto loan payment history, any past judgments for eviction, as well
as any past record of bankruptcy when making a decision.
Our Rental Application Process:
~24-48 Business Hours. We will contact you via email or phone after your application has been processed. Yes, you must complete a rental application prior to scheduling a viewing.
~Everyone financially responsible on the lease must complete a separate application.
~We cannot guarantee how long a home will be available. All deposits are first-come first-serve, **upon application
approval.** We cannot hold a home without deposit paid.
More Information about this Property:
~Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are not included
~Tenants are responsible for all utilities
~One-time pet fee of $250 due at move-in
~Tenants are responsible for obtaining renters insurance upon move-in
Muddy Waters Realty, LLC
Savannah Haire
Realtor Associate
Licensed in Mississippi
Office 662-536-3068
(RLNE4056598)