All apartments in Moss Point
Find more places like 4019 Leroy St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moss Point, MS
/
4019 Leroy St
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:50 AM

4019 Leroy St

4019 Leroy Street · (949) 872-0400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Moss Point
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4019 Leroy Street, Moss Point, MS 39563

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property is available on a rent-to-own basis. Looking to buy, but can't qualify for a loan? Make this 4 bedroom, 2 bath your new home!

Take advantage of our Low Down / Low Monthly Rent to Own program. For just $1,000 Down and $595/mo, you can start on the path to home ownership.

Minimum 4 times monthly rent in qualifying income ($2380). Contact Diar at (949) 872-0400 for details, with questions or to setup a showing. LEAVE A MESSAGE IF I AM UNAVAILABLE!!

**If this is not the property for you; check out our website. We have many other listings that may be a good fit. **

Rent to Own tenant will be responsible for all maintenance, repairs and utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4019 Leroy St have any available units?
4019 Leroy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moss Point, MS.
Is 4019 Leroy St currently offering any rent specials?
4019 Leroy St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4019 Leroy St pet-friendly?
No, 4019 Leroy St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moss Point.
Does 4019 Leroy St offer parking?
No, 4019 Leroy St does not offer parking.
Does 4019 Leroy St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4019 Leroy St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4019 Leroy St have a pool?
No, 4019 Leroy St does not have a pool.
Does 4019 Leroy St have accessible units?
No, 4019 Leroy St does not have accessible units.
Does 4019 Leroy St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4019 Leroy St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4019 Leroy St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4019 Leroy St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4019 Leroy St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Moss Point 3 BedroomsMoss Point Apartments with Balcony
Moss Point Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALBiloxi, MSDaphne, ALGulfport, MSPascagoula, MSFairhope, ALFoley, AL
Gulf Shores, ALSpanish Fort, ALGautier, MSSaraland, ALGulf Hills, MSD'Iberville, MS
Tillmans Corner, ALSt. Martin, MSLong Beach, MSOcean Springs, MSBay St. Louis, MSGulf Park Estates, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity