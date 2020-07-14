All apartments in Meridian
Find more places like The Woodlands.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meridian, MS
/
The Woodlands
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

The Woodlands

4501 Highway 39 N · (817) 318-7992
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4501 Highway 39 N, Meridian, MS 39301

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02F · Avail. Sep 5

$990

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1065 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Woodlands.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
The lifestyle here at The Woodlands Apartments appeals to people who expect exceptional quality, gracious hospitality and convenience. Contact us today to reserve your new apartment …we are ready to welcome you to our friendly community! We are located near churches, schools, shopping and entertainment. The Woodlands is a place you will be proud to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $300 security bond (non-refundable); $125 admin fee
Additional: Facilities: $10/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 (one pet) $600 (two pets)
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, exotic animals, or birds are not allowed.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Woodlands have any available units?
The Woodlands has a unit available for $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does The Woodlands have?
Some of The Woodlands's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Woodlands currently offering any rent specials?
The Woodlands is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Woodlands pet-friendly?
Yes, The Woodlands is pet friendly.
Does The Woodlands offer parking?
Yes, The Woodlands offers parking.
Does The Woodlands have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Woodlands does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Woodlands have a pool?
Yes, The Woodlands has a pool.
Does The Woodlands have accessible units?
No, The Woodlands does not have accessible units.
Does The Woodlands have units with dishwashers?
No, The Woodlands does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Woodlands have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Woodlands has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Woodlands?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oak Manor
200 N Hills St
Meridian, MS 39305
The Mark
3315 N Hills St
Meridian, MS 39305

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Laurel, MS
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity