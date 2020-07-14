All apartments in McComb
River Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

River Park

1328 Parklane Road · (601) 281-0512
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1328 Parklane Road, McComb, MS 39648

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 120 · Avail. Aug 18

$765

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Unit 718 · Avail. Aug 9

$765

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Unit 510 · Avail. Sep 7

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 319 · Avail. now

$930

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1129 sqft

Unit 619 · Avail. Jul 22

$940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1129 sqft

Unit 817 · Avail. Aug 20

$940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1129 sqft

See 17+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from River Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
online portal
Experience the finest in luxury apartment living in McComb, Mississippi at River Park Apartments. Featuring spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes, our community offers a variety of distinctive floor plans. With beautifully designed exteriors, contemporary interiors, and an array of amenities, River Park Apartments provides a comfortable lifestyle with undeniable country charm. Our well-appointed apartment homes include sleek, black appliances, large Roman-style garden bathtubs, and oversized patios and balconies. Unwind with our community amenities, take a dip in our shimmering resort-style swimming pool or stick to your fitness goals in our 24-hour fitness center. If you are looking for the ultimate in maintenance-free apartment living in McComb, Mississippi, come home to River Park Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person, 18 or older
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Off street parking.
Storage Details: $15/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does River Park have any available units?
River Park has 25 units available starting at $765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does River Park have?
Some of River Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is River Park currently offering any rent specials?
River Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is River Park pet-friendly?
Yes, River Park is pet friendly.
Does River Park offer parking?
Yes, River Park offers parking.
Does River Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, River Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does River Park have a pool?
Yes, River Park has a pool.
Does River Park have accessible units?
No, River Park does not have accessible units.
Does River Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, River Park has units with dishwashers.
Does River Park have units with air conditioning?
No, River Park does not have units with air conditioning.
