Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar online portal

Experience the finest in luxury apartment living in McComb, Mississippi at River Park Apartments. Featuring spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes, our community offers a variety of distinctive floor plans. With beautifully designed exteriors, contemporary interiors, and an array of amenities, River Park Apartments provides a comfortable lifestyle with undeniable country charm. Our well-appointed apartment homes include sleek, black appliances, large Roman-style garden bathtubs, and oversized patios and balconies. Unwind with our community amenities, take a dip in our shimmering resort-style swimming pool or stick to your fitness goals in our 24-hour fitness center. If you are looking for the ultimate in maintenance-free apartment living in McComb, Mississippi, come home to River Park Apartments.