Parklane Apartments

1210 Parklane Dr · (225) 230-2718
Location

1210 Parklane Dr, McComb, MS 39648

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 07G · Avail. Aug 10

$825

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
hot tub
Parklane Apartments in McComb offers a lifestyle you so richly deserve! We are the only apartments you should call home and offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. Our community allows you the ultimate lifestyle…reserve your new home today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $125 - $250 security bond (non-refundable) -- Based on credit; $125 reservation fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 (1 pet) $600 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parklane Apartments have any available units?
Parklane Apartments has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Parklane Apartments have?
Some of Parklane Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parklane Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Parklane Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parklane Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Parklane Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Parklane Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Parklane Apartments offers parking.
Does Parklane Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Parklane Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Parklane Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Parklane Apartments has a pool.
Does Parklane Apartments have accessible units?
No, Parklane Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Parklane Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parklane Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Parklane Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Parklane Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
