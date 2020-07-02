All apartments in Madison
550 BROOKSTONE CIR.
550 BROOKSTONE CIR
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

550 BROOKSTONE CIR

550 Brookstone Circle · (601) 927-9554
Location

550 Brookstone Circle, Madison, MS 39110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great floor Plan. Home has high ceilings, wood floors,tile floors,fireplace.Large fenced back yard. Drive by and call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 550 BROOKSTONE CIR have any available units?
550 BROOKSTONE CIR has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 550 BROOKSTONE CIR have?
Some of 550 BROOKSTONE CIR's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 BROOKSTONE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
550 BROOKSTONE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 BROOKSTONE CIR pet-friendly?
No, 550 BROOKSTONE CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madison.
Does 550 BROOKSTONE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 550 BROOKSTONE CIR offers parking.
Does 550 BROOKSTONE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 550 BROOKSTONE CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 BROOKSTONE CIR have a pool?
No, 550 BROOKSTONE CIR does not have a pool.
Does 550 BROOKSTONE CIR have accessible units?
No, 550 BROOKSTONE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 550 BROOKSTONE CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 BROOKSTONE CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 550 BROOKSTONE CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 550 BROOKSTONE CIR does not have units with air conditioning.

