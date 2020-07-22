Apartment List
26 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lynchburg, MS

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Lynchburg should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and you... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7241 Black Oak Dr
7241 Black Oak Drive, Lynchburg, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
7241 Black Oak Dr Available 08/15/20 Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home for Rent with 2 Car Garage! - More pics to come! To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com.
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Waverly
7101 Tulane Rd, Horn Lake, MS
1 Bedroom
$805
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1277 sqft
WELCOME TO THE WAVERLY\nWe don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4315 Ravenwood Park W.
4315 Ravenwood Cove, Horn Lake, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1655 sqft
4315 Ravenwood Park W. - Self Tour Available + All appliances + Spacious Bedrooms - Lovely 3 bedrooms 2 bath home located in Horn Lake Mississippi is now available for rent.

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
4355 Shadow Ridge Drive
4355 Shadow Ridge Drive, Horn Lake, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1350 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
539 Whitesboro Avenue
539 Whitesboro Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$875
1194 sqft
Freshly rehabbed 3 bedrooms 1 bath home located in Memphis is now available for rent. Large living room area with lots of windows that allow natural light into the home. The kitchen will include a new gas range. Eat-in kitchen area.

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Westhaven
332 Hewlett Rd (Westhaven)
332 Hewlett Road, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$775
1036 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Westhaven
530 Delta Rd (Westhaven)
530 Delta Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$650
812 sqft
Apply for Free! Applications are processed same day and an agent will be reaching out to you immediately upon approval. Apply for free here: https://forms.monday.com/forms/6ab3a990d37c8e1fa81cb3133056c02a

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
7077 Foxhall
7077 Foxhall Drive, Horn Lake, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home for Rent!! - Section 8 is accepted! Must provide your own refrigerator, washer and dryer! To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com.

Last updated March 5 at 01:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Westwood
4264 Westmont St
4264 Westmont Road, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$675
854 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
Bent Tree Apartments
3471 W Briarpark Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$445
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$495
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$650
1109 sqft
Bent Tree Apartments in Memphis has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
Concerned Citizens Network System, Inc
Longview Heights Apartments
1953 Philsar St, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$495
788 sqft
**SPRING SPECIAL** Spring Special! $250 security deposit for well qualified applicants. $200 off second month’s rent. Additional $100 off third month’s rent, select units.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
Mill Creek
4537 Mill Stream Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$545
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$615
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$860
1460 sqft
**SPRING SPECIAL** Spring Special! $250 security deposit for well qualified applicants. $200 off second month’s rent. Additional $100 off third month’s rent, select units. Special ends May 31, 2020.
Last updated July 21 at 01:46 AM
Faronia Square
1350 S Faronia Sq, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$735
3 Bedrooms
$810
Faronia Square is a beautiful property situated in Memphis, Tennessee.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
Concerned Citizens Network System, Inc
Longview Gardens
1726 S Orleans St, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$490
788 sqft
Come see us today!! Discover the thrill, excitement and glee of living in Longview Gardens Apartments. Longview Gardens is located in the South Memphis area just 5 minutes south of Downtown Memphis.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
97 Pepperbrook Cove
97 Pepperbrook Cove, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1417 sqft
97 Pepperbrook Cove Available 08/01/20 Rare Find coming soon!! - This lovely home located in Southhaven Mississippi is just waiting for you. It will not be available until first week of August.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
3978 Log Fence Cove
3978 Log Fence Cv, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
Available Now for Immediate Move In - Brand New 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home located in Southaven, MS.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Whitehaven View
1636 Leigh Dr
1636 Leigh Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1352 sqft
Nice home recently renovated, come check it out! Features include a spacious den with a cozy fireplace, a separate dining room, a large eat-in kitchen, utility room, carport, inviting front porch, and more! Call Reedy and Company for more details!

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Ford Road
3513 Rochester Rd
3513 Rochester Road, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$825
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3513 Rochester Rd in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Alcy-Ball
1397 Ralston Ave (Alcy - Ball)
1397 Ralston Rd, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$695
864 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Walker Homes Community Association
3203 Winslow Rd (South Memphis)
3203 Winslow Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$685
768 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1796 Kent Road
1796 Kent Road, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$725
1039 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with large kitchen and nice formal living room. Move in today! This home has window units.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
8082 Whitebrook
8082 Whitebrook Drive, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
8082 Whitebrook Dr, Southaven, MS - Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, nice counter tops, glass tile back splash, pantry, canopy style vent hood, dishwasher and a breakfast bar great for entertaining.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
7808 Idlebrook Cove
7808 Idlebrook Cv, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1400 sqft
CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING! - THREE BEDROOM, TWO BATHS, DINING ROOM, DEN WITH FIREPLACE, NICE COVE LOT! CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING! (RLNE3205215)

Last updated December 7 at 02:56 PM
1 Unit Available
591 Cypress Drive
591 Cypress Drive, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1614 sqft
Coming Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon, 1/29/2019. Please respect their privacy and do not disturb.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Lynchburg, MS

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Lynchburg should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Lynchburg may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Lynchburg. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

