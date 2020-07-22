Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

28 Apartments for rent in Lynchburg, MS with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lynchburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6608 Lake Forest Drive
6608 Lake Forest Drive, Lynchburg, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2400 sqft
6608 Lake Forest Drive Available 07/24/20 Beautiful, in ground pool! - Come checkout this beautiful home on the water with spectacular lake views.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7241 Black Oak Dr
7241 Black Oak Drive, Lynchburg, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
7241 Black Oak Dr Available 08/15/20 Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home for Rent with 2 Car Garage! - More pics to come! To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
6520 Forrest Grove
6520 Forest Grove Lane, Lynchburg, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
6520 Forrest Grove Available 05/16/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH LAKE VIEWS! - Beautiful home located in Walls. 3 bedroom 2 bath. Two car garage, enjoyable size sun room and fenced in backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Lynchburg
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Waverly
7101 Tulane Rd, Horn Lake, MS
1 Bedroom
$805
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1277 sqft
WELCOME TO THE WAVERLY\nWe don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4315 Ravenwood Park W.
4315 Ravenwood Cove, Horn Lake, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1655 sqft
4315 Ravenwood Park W. - Self Tour Available + All appliances + Spacious Bedrooms - Lovely 3 bedrooms 2 bath home located in Horn Lake Mississippi is now available for rent.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Citizens Against Reckless Endangerment
252 E Shelby Dr
252 East Shelby Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1420 sqft
Recently Remodeled! Call today to schedule a showing!

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
7151 Dunbarton Drive
7151 Dunbarton Drive, Horn Lake, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1302 sqft
Nice, three bedroom, two bathroom home. No carpet, all flooring is wood laminate and tile. Two car garage, fenced in back yard, patio, covered porch, storage shed, split bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Lynchburg
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
20 Units Available
Bent Tree Apartments
3471 W Briarpark Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$445
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$495
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$650
1109 sqft
Bent Tree Apartments in Memphis has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Concerned Citizens Network System, Inc
Longview Heights Apartments
1953 Philsar St, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$495
788 sqft
**SPRING SPECIAL** Spring Special! $250 security deposit for well qualified applicants. $200 off second month’s rent. Additional $100 off third month’s rent, select units.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
Mill Creek
4537 Mill Stream Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$545
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$615
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$860
1460 sqft
**SPRING SPECIAL** Spring Special! $250 security deposit for well qualified applicants. $200 off second month’s rent. Additional $100 off third month’s rent, select units. Special ends May 31, 2020.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 21 at 01:46 AM
5 Units Available
Faronia Square
1350 S Faronia Sq, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$735
3 Bedrooms
$810
Faronia Square is a beautiful property situated in Memphis, Tennessee.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
5 Units Available
Concerned Citizens Network System, Inc
Longview Gardens
1726 S Orleans St, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$490
788 sqft
Come see us today!! Discover the thrill, excitement and glee of living in Longview Gardens Apartments. Longview Gardens is located in the South Memphis area just 5 minutes south of Downtown Memphis.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Whitehaven View
1167 Meadowlark Lane
1167 Meadowlark Lane, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1364 sqft
NEWLY UPDATED 2 bed, 1.5 bath townhome. - NEWLY UPDATED 2 bed, 1.5 bath townhome. NEW STAINLESS STEEL appliances include stove, microwave, dishwasher and fridge.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
3978 Log Fence Cove
3978 Log Fence Cv, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
Available Now for Immediate Move In - Brand New 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home located in Southaven, MS.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Whitehaven View
1636 Leigh Dr
1636 Leigh Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1352 sqft
Nice home recently renovated, come check it out! Features include a spacious den with a cozy fireplace, a separate dining room, a large eat-in kitchen, utility room, carport, inviting front porch, and more! Call Reedy and Company for more details!

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
8305 Colonial Hills Cv
8305 Colonial Hills Cove, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$995
1247 sqft
This is a lovely place to call home and features a beautiful exterior with off-street parking, a fenced yard and inviting entrance, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a fantastic kitchen perfect for cooking up your favorites, plenty of space in the cozy

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1796 Kent Road
1796 Kent Road, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$725
1039 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with large kitchen and nice formal living room. Move in today! This home has window units.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverside
2105 Swift St
2105 Swift Street, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$626
648 sqft
Nice South Memphis home, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, washer/dryer hookups, carpet, cable ready with a carport

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
4151 Faronia Road - 1
4151 Faronia Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$500
950 sqft
Perfect location in Whitehaven. On the bus line and close to everything including Elvis Presley Drive, Graceland, Schools and Hospital. Property has locked gated entry as well as locked vestibules.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
4157 Faronia Road - 3
4157 Faronia Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$500
950 sqft
Perfect location in Whitehaven. On the bus line and close to everything including Elvis Presley Drive, Graceland, Schools and Hospital. Property has locked gated entry as well as locked vestibules.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1053 Whitaker #13
1053 Whitaker Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$450
750 sqft
• 12-month lease (with month to month option) • Cable or Satellite Available • Range • 2 bedrooms • Refrigerator • Wireless Internet Available • Central Air Conditioning • Carpeting • Window Coverings • Housekeeping • On-site Maintenance • On-site

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1033 Whitaker #4
1033 Whitaker Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$450
750 sqft
• 12-month lease (with month to month option) • Cable or Satellite Available • Range • 2 bedrooms • Refrigerator • Wireless Internet Available • Central Air Conditioning • Carpeting • Window Coverings • Housekeeping • On-site Maintenance • On-site

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1087 Whitaker Rd #4
1087 Whitaker Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$500
850 sqft
NO CREDIT CHECK!! NO DEPOSIT!! SECOND CHANCE PROGRAM!! We have very spacious two bedroom apartments. On-Site Laundry Facilities, 24 Hour Courtesy Staff, Surveillance Cameras, All Appliances Included, Walk-in Closets, Close to Public Transportation.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
8082 Whitebrook
8082 Whitebrook Drive, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
8082 Whitebrook Dr, Southaven, MS - Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, nice counter tops, glass tile back splash, pantry, canopy style vent hood, dishwasher and a breakfast bar great for entertaining.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lynchburg, MS

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lynchburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

