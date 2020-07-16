Apartment List
/
MS
/
lynchburg
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:58 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Lynchburg, MS with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lynchburg renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
6520 Forrest Grove
6520 Forest Grove Lane, Lynchburg, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
6520 Forrest Grove Available 05/16/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH LAKE VIEWS! - Beautiful home located in Walls. 3 bedroom 2 bath. Two car garage, enjoyable size sun room and fenced in backyard.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
6608 Lake Forest Drive
6608 Lake Forest Drive, Lynchburg, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2400 sqft
6608 Lake Forest Drive Available 07/24/20 Beautiful, in ground pool! - Come checkout this beautiful home on the water with spectacular lake views.
Results within 5 miles of Lynchburg
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Waverly
7101 Tulane Rd, Horn Lake, MS
1 Bedroom
$805
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1277 sqft
WELCOME TO THE WAVERLY\nWe don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
539 Whitesboro Avenue
539 Whitesboro Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$875
1194 sqft
Freshly rehabbed 3 bedrooms 1 bath home located in Memphis is now available for rent. Large living room area with lots of windows that allow natural light into the home. The kitchen will include a new gas range. Eat-in kitchen area.
Results within 10 miles of Lynchburg
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
5 Units Available
Concerned Citizens Network System, Inc
Longview Gardens
1726 S Orleans St, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$490
788 sqft
Come see us today!! Discover the thrill, excitement and glee of living in Longview Gardens Apartments. Longview Gardens is located in the South Memphis area just 5 minutes south of Downtown Memphis.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
4 Units Available
Faronia Square
1350 S Faronia Sq, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$735
3 Bedrooms
$810
Faronia Square is a beautiful property situated in Memphis, Tennessee.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Cresent Avenue
759 Rosebanks Rd.
759 Rosebanks Road, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1450 sqft
Very Nice Newly Rehabbed Home in Whitehaven - This is a four bedroom two full bathroom home that has been newly renovated throughout. The home has been freshly painted throughout with new LVT wood flooring that has been installed.

1 of 16

Last updated December 10 at 11:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Whitehaven View
1265 Winfield Road
1265 Winfield Ave, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$815
1377 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 bath, 1,377 sf home is located in Memphis, TN. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with black appliances, dining area and detached garage.

1 of 11

Last updated December 7 at 06:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Red Oaks
4898 Childs Drive
4898 Childs Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1562 sqft
Non-Qualifying Lease Option to Purchase - $1500 Option Money & $850 1st Month's Rent Required @ Lease Signing- This single family home offers 3 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
97 Pepperbrook Cove
97 Pepperbrook Cove, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1417 sqft
97 Pepperbrook Cove Available 08/07/20 Rare Find coming soon!! - This lovely home located in Southhaven Mississippi is just waiting for you. It will not be available until first week of August.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lynchburg, MS

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lynchburg renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNGermantown, TNBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Olive Branch, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TNSouthaven, MS
Lakeland, TNOakland, TNMillington, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College