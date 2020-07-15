Apartment List
7 Apartments for rent in Lynchburg, MS with garages

Lynchburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
6520 Forrest Grove
6520 Forest Grove Lane, Lynchburg, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
6520 Forrest Grove Available 05/16/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH LAKE VIEWS! - Beautiful home located in Walls. 3 bedroom 2 bath. Two car garage, enjoyable size sun room and fenced in backyard.

1 Unit Available
6608 Lake Forest Drive
6608 Lake Forest Drive, Lynchburg, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2400 sqft
6608 Lake Forest Drive Available 07/24/20 Beautiful, in ground pool! - Come checkout this beautiful home on the water with spectacular lake views.
Results within 5 miles of Lynchburg

1 Unit Available
4315 Ravenwood Park W.
4315 Ravenwood Cove, Horn Lake, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1655 sqft
4315 Ravenwood Park W. - Self Tour Available + All appliances + Spacious Bedrooms - Lovely 3 bedrooms 2 bath home located in Horn Lake Mississippi is now available for rent.
Results within 10 miles of Lynchburg

1 Unit Available
8082 Whitebrook
8082 Whitebrook Drive, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
8082 Whitebrook Dr, Southaven, MS - Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, nice counter tops, glass tile back splash, pantry, canopy style vent hood, dishwasher and a breakfast bar great for entertaining.

1 Unit Available
3855 Down River Dr
3855 Down River Dr, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1500 sqft
This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home located in Southaven, Mississippi is a must-see! Here you will find a spacious layout, lots of natural light, luxury touches throughout, a 2-car garage, and more... all within a great neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
591 Cypress Drive
591 Cypress Drive, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1614 sqft
Coming Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon, 1/29/2019. Please respect their privacy and do not disturb.

1 Unit Available
Whitehaven View
1265 Winfield Road
1265 Winfield Ave, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$815
1377 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 bath, 1,377 sf home is located in Memphis, TN. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with black appliances, dining area and detached garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Lynchburg, MS

Lynchburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

